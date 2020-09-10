Reds, Kroger partnering for Fan Appreciation Weekends

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds and Kroger are teaming up for three fan appreciation weekends in September, according to the club.
Fans can also visit select Kroger Marketplace locations around the region on Saturdays and Sundays this month for free Reds giveaways, including bobbleheads, replica jerseys, baseball cards, calendars and more.
Fans are expected to wear face coverings and keep socially distanced fro other fans and while waiting in line, the club says.
September 12-13: Meet Marty Brennaman this weekend!
Giveaways include Marty Brennaman replica microphones with sound chip presented by Kahn’s, Reds Team Calendars presented by Kroger and 2020 Reds Baseball Cards presented by Kahn’s.
- Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Oakley (on Marburg Ave.)
- Saturday, Sept. 12 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Union, Ky. (on U.S. 42)
- Sunday, Sept. 13 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Dent (on Harrison Ave.)
- Sunday, Sept. 13 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Colerain (on Springdale Road)
At the end of the giveaway line in the parking lot, fans can take “Marty Selfies” with him in the background. No autographs.
September 19-20
Giveaways include Trevor Bauer bobbleheads presented by TriHealth and Joey Votto Replica Jerseys presented by FOX Sports Ohio.
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in West Chester (on Princeton-Glendale Road)
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Dent (on Harrison Ave.)
- Sunday, Sept. 20 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Hebron, KY (on North Bend Road)
- Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Independence, KY (on Declaration Drive)
September 26-27
Giveaways include Sonny Gray Bobbleheads presented by John Morrell and Joey Votto Replica Jerseys presented by FOX Sports Ohio.
- Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Springboro (on W. Central Ave.)
- Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Middletown (on Towne Blvd.)
- Sunday, Sept. 27 from 9-11 a.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Florence, KY (on Mall Road)
- Sunday, Sept. 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the Kroger Marketplace in Oakley (on Marburg Ave.)
