Revitalization of Hyde Park Square now complete

HYDE PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Park Board announced the completion of the revitalization of Hyde Park Square.
“Cincinnati Parks have so much to offer and this park in particular has historically been a key part of the surrounding neighborhood. We are proud to work in partnership with the surrounding businesses, residents, donors and the Parks Foundation to make sure it will continue to be a vital part of Cincinnati for another generation,” Cincinnati Parks Director Kara Kish said in a news release. I especially enjoy making my way to the Square and visiting some of my favorite local businesses and encourage everyone to see the finished product for themselves.”
Key features of the renovated Hyde Park Square include:
- New widened, accessible sidewalks.
- A new handicap accessible drinking fountain.
- Installation of a new decorative metal fence around the park perimeter. This will ensure clear visibility at crosswalks for safety.
- Removal of overgrown hedges around the perimeter of the park.
- Replanting east-end and west-end flower beds with new flowering perennials and planting two new cherry trees.
- Replacement of the misshapen spruce tree at the east-end of the park with a new, fast-growing 8′ blue spruce.
- Renovation of the center lawn with new soil and sod.
- Replacement of the two benches at the west-end with backless benches to afford better views of both sides of the park.
