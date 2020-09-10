Ride for Dragonfly Bike Day helps kids with cancer & their families

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It has been nearly three years since Walter Herbert, better known as Superbubz, died at the age of six.
Superbubz captured the hearts of people in the Tri-State and beyond with the way he fought cancer and lived his life.
A foundation that helped Superbubz and his family is having a fundraiser this weekend that you can get involved in.
One of Superbubz’s wishes, before he died, was to ride a motorcycle. His love of motorcycles has helped organizers hold a ride in his memory.
This year’s event will be different, but organizers hope to raise plenty of money for the Dragonfly Foundation to help families going through the same thing Bubz did.
Anyone that knew Herbert will tell you that he left a permanent spot in their hearts even after meeting him just once.
“He is a little boy that taught more people about how to live while he was dying, and knew he was dying - than you could ever imagine,” says Ride for Dragonfly Bike Day coordinator Vito Carchedi.
Carchedi and John Wright are helping coordinate the third annual Ride for Dragonfly. They both met ‘Superbubz’ when he was fighting cancer.
“I was involved with Walter ‘Superbubz’ Herbert and I had the opportunity to meet him,” adds Wright, “And he just got to me right here [in my heart]. And ever since then I’ve wanted to be part of Dragonfly and do whatever I can for them.”
The Dragonfly Foundation helps kids with cancer and their families as they go through treatment.
Community Relations Manager Mary Tignor explains how the Dragonfly Foundation helps local families.
“Enhance their quality of life while they’re going through cancer treatments," said Tignor. "We’ll do events, take them to the Heritage Bank Center, take them to concerts as a distraction from what’s going on in their lives. We’ll also give them care bags while they’re in the hospital, just essentials like something even as simple as a night lite to put in their room so they’re not scared at night.”
“They bring comfort, joy, and hope to families that have lost hope,” explained Carchedi, “They’re there for a reason and their reason is to help these families get through the toughest times they’re ever going to face in their lives.”
Carchedi and Wright helped fulfill Superbubz’s wish to ride on a motorcycle before he died.
It’s a memory neither of them will ever forget.
“It was cloudy, it was drizzling. We rode 30 minutes over to Quaker Steak and Lube in Colerain,” remembers Carchedi. “And when we got there the sky opened up and there was a double rainbow.”
The fundraiser Saturday won’t include the normal motorcycle ride, but they are still going to have a bike day.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun there,” says Wright, “We’re going to have two bands, we’re going to be raffling off baskets. There are going to be electric Harley Davidsons for the kids. Plenty of fun for everyone. A very kid-friendly event. We invite everybody to come out.”
The event will be this Saturday beginning from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. It’s at Queen City Harley Davidson on Dixie Highway in Fairfield.
There will be food trucks, beverages, split the pot, raffle prizes, and merchandise for sale.
There will be two bands performing in the afternoon. The motorcycle ride is canceled this year, but you are encouraged to bring your bike and park it at the store. All proceeds will benefit the Dragonfly Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.