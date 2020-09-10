Sept. 11 remembrance events planned across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sept. 11, 2001, is a date in history which Americans will never forget. On the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, people around the Tri-State plan to honor the lives lost and those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that dark day.
Mission BBQ - 9/11 workout to honor & thank our heroes:
The Mission BBQ on Mason Montgomery Road in Mason is hosting a 9/11 workout with Crossfit gyms from around the area to raise money for national and Tri-State charities.
Anyone from beginner to advanced levels of exercise is free to participate. If you don’t want to workout, you can enjoy the evening with some food from Mission BBQ.
Blue Ash Fire Department 9/11 stair climb at Summit Park Tower:
On Sept. 11, Blue Ash and Sharonville firefighters will participate in the 2020 National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters at Summit Park to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Paying tribute to FDNY Firefighters, participants will climb to the top of the Observation Tower six times, the equivalent of 110 stories, which is the number of floors in the World Trade Center.
The Observation Tower will be closed to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The climb is scheduled to begin at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first aircraft struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11.
The event assists the surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11, 2001.
On Sunday, a caravan will depart from the EastGate Mall at 12 p.m. for an hour and a half ride around the Cincinnati outer belt loop on I-275.
Those wishing to participate in this ride can signup between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the mall.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the playing of Taps and a prayer.
First responders will be honored by driving or riding in the front of the caravan.
National flag waving ceremony:
Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans' wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery, is asking for you to join in a national flag waving ceremony.
Participants can share pictures and videos on social media by using #AmericaStrong and tag the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.
