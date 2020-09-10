SPCA Cincinnati to unveil expanded dog kennel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - SPCA Cincinnati is unveiling its newly-completed dog-kennel expansion with a public ceremony Thursday.
A 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting will be held at 11900 Conrey Road in Sharonville.
The expansion will allow SPCA Cincinnati to house more dogs for longer periods of time and provides more space to train and work with each one.
“This new addition will increase our canine kennels by more than 50% and include a dog behavioral kennel, a dog-training center, three training yards, Volunteer Service offices and a Volunteer Activity Center,” SPCA Cincinnati’s president and CEO, Jake White, said in a news release.
“Our Sharonville shelter offers the best comfort for dogs while they wait for their forever homes, something that is extremely important to the SPCA Cincinnati.”
The animals who are the first to call this new facility their temporary home were rescued from the South.
SPCA Cincinnati partnered with the Atlanta Humane Society to house pets displaced because of Hurricane Laura.
White says it’s important that they provide the best comfort for their animals until they find their forever homes.
To learn more, visit https://mobile.spcacincinnati.org/
