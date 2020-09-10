Statewide alert issued for missing Indiana teen believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

AUBURN, Ind. (FOX19) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued in Indiana Thursday morning for a 16-year-old teenager last seen Wednesday night who police say is believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Police said in a news release they are investigating the disappearance of Aaron David Smith in Auburn, which is about 145 miles north of Indianapolis.
“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the release states.
Aaron was last seen about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt and blue jeans.
He is 5-foot-8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department: 260-333-7911 or 911.
