Staying humid on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another humid afternoon on tap for Thursday, however with some cloud cover temperatures will remain the mid 80s.
Look for a break in the heat and an itty-bitty break in the humidity Friday. Temperatures will reach 81 degrees for a daytime high.
Saturday the dew point will soar into the lower and middle 70s and the heat index will again peak in the low and middle 90s. Also Saturday scattered showers and some thunderstorm activity is in the forecast.
Sunday will start with widespread rain but it should push east before the start of the Chargers vs. Bengals at 4:05 PM. Humidity will be noticeably lower by game time.
Pleasant weather arrives Monday and continues through the week. Through Thursday the humidity will be low and pleasant and just high enough to be aware of it Friday and Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.