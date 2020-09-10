Tri-State cyclist raising money for Naomi Short, childhood cancer

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County man is using his business and his bike to raise money for 9-year-old Naomi Short, who is fighting stage-4 brain cancer.
Jeff Butterfield’s 10-mile bike commute takes him from Hamilton to Fairfield and back every day on the Great Miami River Bike Path.
He hopes to accumulate 300 miles during the month of September for the Great Cycle Challenge, which raises money for childhood cancer research.
Butterfield says he reflects on Short and her cancer battle often.
“I do think about her every morning when I’m riding and on the way home,” he said. “Naomi is my daughter’s age. It just resonates with me.”
Meanwhile, at Butterfield’s CBD store in Fairfield, he’s doing a ‘Round Up for Naomi’ fundraiser all month.
Every time someone picks an item off the shelf and checks out, he asks them if they want to round up their bill, with every cent going to Naomi and her family.
The Short family says Naomi remains bed-ridden. They say she has her good days and bad days.
As Butterfield continues to work towards his fundraising goal, he wants people who see him ride to be inspired to help Naomi doo.
“Little things that you do in your life can make a big impact on everybody around you,” he said.
Right now, Butterfield is around 70 miles into his 300-mile goal and has raised $182.
If you want to donate to childhood cancer research through the Great Cycle Challenge, you can do so here.
