Watch your favorite teams on big screen at Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sports stadiums may not be filled with fans, but you can still catch a game at Fountain Square.
This weekend, 3CDC will be hosting watch parties for both Premiere League Games and the Cincinnati Bengals season opener.
Games will be shown on the Fifth Third LED Board, and the Square’s bar will be open.
Schedules:
Saturday, September 12th
7:30 a.m.: Fullham vs Arsenal
10 a.m.: West Ham vs Newcastle
12:30 p.m.: Liverpool vs Leeds
6-9 p.m.: Live music from Matt Baumann
Sunday, September 13th
4:10 p.m.: Bengals vs Chargers
In addition to this weekend’s games you can find Cincinnati Reds games and Bengals games being shown through Sunday, Oct. 18.
These events are free and open to the public.
