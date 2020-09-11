Bengals raise $34,000 by filling stadium with cardboard cutouts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Bengals have raised $34,000 to benefit local organizations while allowing fans to participate in the upcoming game.
The money was raised through a ‘fan cutout program’, the Bengals said in a press release.
They say the program allowed fans to purchase cut-outs of themselves to fill some of the empty seats at Sunday’s game.
Not only are fans in the stands but pets, babies, Ron Burgundy and even Where’s Waldo.
The cut-outs will fill the designated end zones of the stadium, the Bengals said.
In October when 6,000 fans are permitted back to Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals say the cutouts will remain in place and will serve as separators between zones of fans.
The organizations the Bengals say will receive the money raised are The Boys & Girls Club, Freestore Foodbank, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Salvation Army, TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
