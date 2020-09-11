Cincinnati police addressing nighttime cruisers, reckless drivers on city streets

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are tackling the issue of cruising and loud, reckless driving on one of the city’s urban thoroughfares.
Those who live in Downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton, the West End, Mt. Auburn, Clifton Heights and other uptown neighborhoods know the nuisance created by groups of quad-drivers and motorcyclists. Complaints include both noise and safety concerns.
Now CPD District 5 appears to tackling the issue.
On Thursday Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate announced on Twitter he seizure of two quads and the arrest of both drivers in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.
“In response to numerous citizen complaints regarding reckless and unlicensed vehicles operating on City of Cincinnati streets and sidewalks, Cincinnati PD has been focusing on repeat locations for this activity,” Neudigate wrote before announcing the arrests.
District 5 is also implementing traffic restrictions in Clifton Heights Friday and Saturday “to deter cruising and disorderly behavior."
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.