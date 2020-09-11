Cleveland Heights police officers rescue woman from burning home (video)

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020 around 6:40 pm we received a call of an active fire in the 2300 block of Lee Road. Both Police and Fire responded. First officers on the scene were alerted to a woman inside the house on the second floor. Officers immediately entered the house. The smoke was thick and heavy and Officers could see. They called out her name but could not locate the woman. Soon after exiting the house they heard a woman calling for help from the rear of the house. There was heavy smoke coming from the door but officers were able to force open the door and assist the woman to safety. The CHPD would like to commend Officer Sciavoni, Officer Lewis and Sgt. Lasker for their selfless actions in locating the woman and saving her from serious harm. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment but will be okay. Great job by all CHPD and Fire personnel who were on scene. It was a great team effort in ensuring both residents were safe and did not suffer serious harm.