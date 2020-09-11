2 displaced as Wyoming garage fire spreads to apartment building

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) -Two people are displaced in a garage fire that spread to an apartment building in Wyoming early Friday, fire officials say.
Flames broke out in the 1500 block of Springfield Pike shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. Fire crews got everyone out, and there are no reports of injuries, dispatchers say.
The blaze spread to an apartment building with flames shooting through the roof at one point. Firefighters battled it defensively from outside because it became too dangerous to remain inside.
Multiple fire crews from most surrounding fire departments responded to assist Wyoming firefighters: Glendale, Springfield Township, Woodlawn, Reading, Lockland, Evendale, Springdale and Forest Park, according to dispatch.
The bulk of the fire appears to now be knocked down.
