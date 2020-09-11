2 displaced as Wyoming garage fire spreads to home

WYOMING, Ohio (FOX19) -Two people are displaced in a garage fire that spread to a home in Wyoming early Friday with flames shooting through the roof, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Flames broke out in the 1500 block of Springfield Pike shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. Fire crews got everyone out, and there are no reports of injuries, dispatchers say.
Firefighters battled the blaze defensively from the outside because it became too dangerous to remain inside.
Multiple fire crews from most surrounding fire departments responded to assist Wyoming firefighters: Glendale, Springfield Township, Woodlawn, Reading, Lockland, Evendale, Springdale and Forest Park, according to dispatch.
The bulk of the fire appears to now be knocked down.
