Erlanger-Elsmere Schools superintendent calls audible on fall sports decision

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Fall sports will start sooner than originally planned for Erlanger-Elsmere Schools.
High school and middle school fall sports can return to practice and competition starting Monday, Sept. 14, Superintendent Chad Molley announced on Friday in a letter to parents and students.
The fall sports season was originally postponed until Oct. 13.
But after Molley says he met with and talked to families and students, he decided to move the fall sports start date to Sept. 14.
Here is part of what Molley said in his letter on Friday:
“What I have realized recently is that we are going to have to find a way to live and thrive within our current reality. Sports are an important part of our society’s culture - never has that been more evident than over the last six months. The clear message from many of you was that in these very difficult and unprecedented circumstances we need to embrace all opportunities to return students to school activities and reconnect them to their peers and schools.”
More instructions on how things will move forward will be delivered in the coming days, according to Molley.
The decision to initial postpone fall sports until mid-October was done because Molley said he considered it to be in the best interest of everyone involved.
“Please understand the initial decision I made was one I considered to be in the best interest of our students, families, school district, and community. As the superintendent, I have a responsibility for the safety, health, and well-being of all those that I serve. It is a responsibility I take very seriously each and every day.”
