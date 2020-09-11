Former teacher’s dream now benefiting kids in low-income areas

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One woman is making it her mission to make a difference in children’s lives one book at a time.
Melanie Moore spends her free time rolling across the city to make sure kids are still reading.
Moore taught in inner-city schools for 25 years. Once she retired, she thought it was a good time to pursue her dreams of opening a bookstore.
“I came close to signing a lease on a brick and mortar, but I wanted something a little more fun and flexible and so, I didn’t do that,” said Moore.
That’s where the Cincy Book Bus comes into play.
“My husband’s truck was parked in the driveway and I looked out and saw it, and I thought that makes a good bookstore,” explained Moore.
The 1962 Volkswagen was then transformed into a bookstore on wheels.
But her dream doesn’t end there.
The mission side of her decision to take all the profits she makes to buy children’s books for schools and students in low-income areas.
“I think that’s just the teacher side of me,” said Moore. “I know the importance of children’s literacy and how much books mean to kids and how important they can be in their lives and I just thought wow I can use this as a way to fuel that passion.”
“That is absolutely great,” said Robert Troxel of Cincinnati. “A lot of kids don’t have access or they’re finding other things to do besides read books, like play video games and a lot of kids these days don’t leave the house too much.”
“It’s very important for kids in low-income areas because some kids don’t have access to get books and stuff, so it’s important for them to learn,” said Minnie Evans of Cincinnati.
Moore delivers books to Pleasant Ridge, Silverton, and even Fairfield or anywhere that has a need.
She was able to work with Cincinnati Public Schools with their meal program, so kids not only got food but a book on the side.
Right now, she says since school has been back in session, teachers have had a high demand for books with diversity.
“It’s been awesome and a pleasure to buy lots of books with colorful characters, and lots of races and languages and get those books into kids' hands,” said Moore. “I didn’t realize when I started how much joy this would bring me, but it’s so much fun to work with the teachers, create a wish list they desire, and then load the truck and be able to deliver those books.”
