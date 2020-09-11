High school football kicks off Friday in KY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Districts across the state have been putting safety polices in place, preparing to have fans in the stands and players on the field for their first game of the season.
“It’s about our kids,” says Ryle Principal Matt Shafer. “It’s about keeping them safe. We had our first soccer match last night and if you could just see the excitement on our kids face, just to be in some type of normal setting, to be around their peers and to be able to compete.”
The Boone County Rebels will host the Ryle Raiders Friday night at 7 p.m.
If you plan on attending the games, there are some things to keep in mind.
All fans must get their temperatures checked at the gate and fill out a health assessment before entering. Masks are also required while inside the stadium.
The stadium is at reduced capacity, meaning there will be no public ticket sales.
A select amount of tickets were given to coaches, players, band members and cheerleaders to distribute. There will be two for every visiting participant and three for every home participant.
Announcements will be made through out the game, asking people to socially distance in the stand.
The concession stand will be closed.
Athletes are also asked to try and stay six-feet apart while on the sidelines if possible.
“It’s going to be senior night for the football players,” says Boone Co. Athletic Director Lance Melching. “We’re not sure how many games are guaranteed to us, so it’s going to be a lot of different feelings at play.”
The district asks everyone to follow the guidelines put in place so they can continue to having fans in the stands.
Both teams are still working on a way to stream all home games.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.