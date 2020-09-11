Hoxworth in critical need of Type-O blood donors

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hoxworth Blood Center said they are in critical need of Type-O blood.
“We are asking all eligible individuals with Type O- blood to donate as soon as possible,” Alecia Lipton, Hoxworth spokesperson said in a news release. “Blood is being distributed to local hospitals faster than it can be collected, and we cannot rely on acquiring blood from other communities at this time.”
They said the need is due to traumas and organ transplants.
“Recent heavy usage due to traumas and organ transplants, coupled with low donor turnout in recent weeks, has drained local supply of O- blood,” said David Oh, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Hoxworth Blood Center. “We urge the community to schedule a donation as soon as possible to ensure that patients in need will have lifesaving blood products available when needed.”
All eligible individuals are being asked to donate blood immediately.
To schedule a donation, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org.
