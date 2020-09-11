Local varsity football game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

By Maggy Mcdonel | September 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 1:08 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - School officials have canceled the Springboro-Miamisburg varsity football game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Friday night game is canceled after a report of a positive case of COVID-19 involving the Springboro team, Springboro Schools Athletic Director Astin Rhoads said in a letter to Springboro families.

Miamisburg City Schools informed Springboro Schools that the game at Miamisburg was canceled, according to Rhoads.

The decision came after a Thursday night report of a positive case from the Springboro school district, Rhoads said.

Rhoads says the game will be rescheduled for a future date.

Those who purchased tickets for the Friday game can be reimbursed or exchange it for a different date, says Rhoads.

