Man indicted for murder in fatal shooting of woman in North Avondale

“This has been a terrible period of gun violence for our community but we must never become numb to it. Each case is tragic, and each new victim leaves yet another family heartbroken and devastated by the senseless act of violence," Deters said. "My goal as your Hamilton County Prosecutor is to keep our community a safe place to live. I will continue to work with the police and community to do whatever we can to reduce gun violence and maintain the quality of life we expect and enjoy in this community.”