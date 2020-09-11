Man indicted for murder in fatal shooting of woman in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been indicted for murder in the fatal shooting of a woman in North Avondale on Aug. 24, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced.
Joshua Gibson, 33, has been charged with two counts of murder with gun specifications and one count of weapon under disability.
Paige Jones, 27, was shot in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue, according to police.
A private vehicle took Jones to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she later died, police say.
According to Deters, Gibson drove into a parking lot where other people were gathered. Gibson began talking with Jones' girlfriend and then got into a physical fight with Jones. Gibson pushed Jones' head into a car and shot her multiple times.
Gibson fled from the scene, he said.
H was arrested on Sept. 1.
“This has been a terrible period of gun violence for our community but we must never become numb to it. Each case is tragic, and each new victim leaves yet another family heartbroken and devastated by the senseless act of violence," Deters said. "My goal as your Hamilton County Prosecutor is to keep our community a safe place to live. I will continue to work with the police and community to do whatever we can to reduce gun violence and maintain the quality of life we expect and enjoy in this community.”
If convicted of all charges, Gibson faces up to 18 years to life in prison.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.