More than 2,200 counterfeit IDs seized in Cincinnati since January

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati announced Friday they’ve seized 2,233 counterfeit drivers’ licenses since the beginning of the year.
CBP officers have also seized 1,607 laminates, or cards used illicitly to produce drivers' licenses, as well as two stolen social security cards, five counterfeit or stolen passports and one stolen visa, according to a CBP release.
Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie says counterfeit IDs are often linked to terrorist cells, human trafficking and other illegal activities.
“Our officers are trained to identify many different kinds of fake or illegally modified documents, and they work 24/7 to stop them from coming into the country,” Gillespie said.
The counterfeit licenses originated in China and the passports were from countries in Africa and South America, according to CBP. The shipments were headed for addresses across the U.S.
