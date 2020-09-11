2nd Tri-State high school football game canceled after positive COVID-19 test

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A player’s positive COVID-19 test has resulted in the second Tri-State high school football game to be canceled.
Friday’s Milford vs Loveland varsity game is canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19, according to Milford’s Sports Information Coordinator Shawn Snell.
He says the JV and freshman games for Saturday are canceled in addition to the varsity game.
For those who bought tickets, Snell said they can be redeemed if the game can be rescheduled.
If the game is not rescheduled, then those who bought tickets will be reimbursed.
“Those who purchased tickets for tonight’s & tomorrow’s games (Friday, September 11th & Saturday, September 12th, 2020) can redeem their tickets for the game at the rescheduled date. If we cannot play the games, all those who paid for a ticket will get a full reimbursement.”
This is now the second football game in the Tri-State to be canceled on Friday.
Miamisburg City Schools informed Springboro Schools that the Friday night game at Miamisburg would not be played, Springboro Schools Athletic Director Austin Rhoads said in a letter to Springboro families.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.