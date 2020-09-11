Never Forget: Cincinnati-area events mark 9/11 attacks anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.
The day will be commemorated nationally and locally in the Tri-State.
Blue Ash Firefighters and Sharonville Firefighters will be participating in the 2020 National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters at Summit Park to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Paying tribute to FDNY firefighters, participants will climb to the top of the Observation Tower six times, the equivalent of 110 stories, which is the number of floors in the World Trade Center.
The Observation Tower will be closed to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
The climb is scheduled to begin at 8:46 a.m., which is the time the first aircraft struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11.
The event assists the surviving families and co-workers of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.
Cincinnati Cares, a website that helps connect local nonprofits with those looking for volunteer opportunities, is hosting a special day of service Friday.
This year, 10 area organizations are in need of more than 300 volunteers to help with socially distant, hands-on volunteering Friday and Saturday.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags in the state be placed at half staff sunrise to sunset.
He also has called for all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. in remembrance of all the lives.
Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorists hijacked four planes.
They flew two of them into the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York City and a third into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
A fourth plane crashed in a rural field in Shanksville, PA. Passengers on the flight from New Jersey to California fought back against the terrorists. Officials concluded the terrorists were headed toward Washington D.C.
