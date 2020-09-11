OTD in 1985: Pete Rose surpasses Ty Cobb as MLB all-time hit leader

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It was the bottom of the first inning on Sept. 11, 1985. An electric crowd on their feet eagerly waiting, hoping to see the hometown hero make history.
Cincinnati Reds' Pete Rose steps into the box needing one hit to further cement his place in the baseball immortality.
Rose watches the first pitch go by high and outside.
Rose takes a cut at the second pitch, but it goes foul.
The third pitch goes inside for another ball, taking the count to 2-1.
Then with the clock sitting at 8:01 p.m., Rose turns on the pitch sending a line drive into left-center field.
Just like that, Rose becomes the all-time leader in career hits with 4,192 to surpass Hall of Famer Ty Cobb.
Rose would retire from the game he gave so much to just one year later in 1986 at the age of 45.
He would finish his career with 4,256 career hits, a record that still stands to this day.
