2 arrested after police chase ends near Hamilton school forcing lockdown, sheriff’s office says

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting ended in a police chase near Brookwood Elementary, forcing the school to go on lockdown, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The two people were shooting at each other on Gordon Smith Boulevard around 2 p.m. the sheriff’s office said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the two suspects eventually drove away before one of the vehicles crashed near the school.
Two people have been arrested, the sheriff’s office says.
One person did arrive at Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Brookwood Elementary School is no longer on lockdown, the Hamilton City School District said.
