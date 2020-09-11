Police searching for Westwood man missing since August

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was last seen Aug. 8.
Michael Williams Jr., 45, is missing from his home in Westwood, police say. It’s not unusual for Williams to have left for some amount of time, police add, but by now they say someone would have seen or heard from him.
Williams has undiagnosed psychiatric health problems, police say.
He is described as being 5′08″, 190 lbs. and bald with brown eyes.
He sometimes goes by Michael Wilbert and Raymond Williams, according to police.
Police say he has an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and people should approach with caution.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD Det. R. Williams at 513.263.8333.
