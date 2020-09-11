Rolling rally to support President Trump, police scheduled for Sat.

The Patriots for America also held a rolling rally for President Trump on Sunday, Sept. 6. (Source: WXIX)
By Joanna Bouras and Jared Goffinet | September 11, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated September 11 at 4:05 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 6,000 people have indicated they will take part in a rolling rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The event’s coordinator, Karen Mills, says her hope is for people to fill the I-275 loop in a show of support for the president and the police force.

Mills said she expects the event to go from 10 a.m. till around 12 p.m.

People can join in by entering one of the 34 staging points along I-275, Mills said.

“Our purpose is to get together and have a great day, and show our patriotism," Mills explained. “The purpose of this event is to encourage one another, see each other as they drive on the other side of the highway, how they decorate their vehicles, and to support the blue line and to support our president.”

[Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio set for Saturday]

Mills says anyone is welcome to join and they don’t have to signup to participate in the rolling rally.

People can join in by entering one of the 34 staging points along I-275, Mills said. (Source: WXIX)

Last weekend, the Patriots for America organization also held a rolling rally for President Trump.

The Sunday caravan traveled around 87 miles through Indiana and Ohio.

