Rolling rally to support President Trump, police scheduled for Sat.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than 6,000 people have indicated they will take part in a rolling rally for President Donald Trump on Saturday.
The event’s coordinator, Karen Mills, says her hope is for people to fill the I-275 loop in a show of support for the president and the police force.
Mills said she expects the event to go from 10 a.m. till around 12 p.m.
People can join in by entering one of the 34 staging points along I-275, Mills said.
“Our purpose is to get together and have a great day, and show our patriotism," Mills explained. “The purpose of this event is to encourage one another, see each other as they drive on the other side of the highway, how they decorate their vehicles, and to support the blue line and to support our president.”
Mills says anyone is welcome to join and they don’t have to signup to participate in the rolling rally.
The Sunday caravan traveled around 87 miles through Indiana and Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.