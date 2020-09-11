School board president pleads not guilty to DUI, using weapons while intoxicated

BLANCHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) -The president of the Blanchester Local Schools Board of Education pleaded not guilty to DUI and using weapons while intoxicated, according to court records.
Kyle Wilson, 39, was stopped by police on Aug. 20. in Miami Township.
According to the police report, Wilson was pulled over on Loveland-Miamiville Road around 10:51 p.m.
The report states he “did knowingly possess a Ruger .38 in the driver seat/floor board of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.”
Blanchester Superintendent Dean Lynch said he is aware of the charges.
He said it’s important to understand the allegations don’t involve the district.
“Since this is a personal matter for the board president, the board of education will not publicly discuss the facts or circumstances surrounding the charges made against the board president," Lynch said.
According to Lynch, Wilson will remain in the position during the legal process.
Wilson’s attorney, Jeremiah Denslow, told the News Journal the Miami Township Police Department stopped him for a minor traffic violation.
“During the stop, officers developed suspicion that Kyle may have been under the influence of alcohol — something he strongly denies. It’s my understanding there is no allegation whatsoever that Kyle was using a firearm on the night of the incident. Rather, the allegation is that Kyle holds a concealed carry permit and there was a firearm in his vehicle," he said.
Wilson is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 17.
