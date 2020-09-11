Slightly Less Humid On Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a small break in the heat and in the humidity Friday. Friday afternoon you will be able to feel the humidity but it will not be oppressive. A daytime high of 81 degrees.
Saturday and early Sunday the dew point will soar into the lower and middle 70s. The heat index Saturday afternoon will again peak in the low and middle 90s.
After a daytime high of 87 degrees, look for scattered showers are in the afternoon and evening forecast Saturday.
Sunday will start with widespread rain and very muggy air. By the start of the Chargers vs. Bengals game, kickoff is at 4:05 PM, the humidity will be noticeably lower.
Pleasant weather arrives Monday and continues through the week. Humidity will be low through a good portion of the week with highs in the 70′s and crisp and cooler mornings in the 50′s.
