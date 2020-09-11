Three West Chester police officers quit

"We offered an alternative, but you weren’t satisfied with the substitution (a certified transcript). It is not the number of redactions that takes a lot of time, it is the fact that someone has to sit and listen to all of the recordings to ensure it is redacted appropriately throughout. I believe there is about 30 hours of audio. The person responsible for doing this work is the same person who is responsible for gathering and releasing all of the other records you and others have requested. This employee also has other responsibilities beyond public records release. If we mistakenly missed a record or were not complete in response, I am certain the requestor would say we’re hiding something. Therefore, great care is taken to ensure the requests are being completely fulfilled accurately and appropriately.