West Clermont coach arrested on sex charge involving student player

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bowling coach with West Clermont School District is under arrest on a charge of sexual battery involving a student player on his team.
The student, who is now 19 years old, was a senior being coached by Kevin Briggs when she told Union Township police the relationship began in January 2019, court records show.
“During a phone call to Briggs he admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the female while he was coaching the female on team,” a Union Township police detective wrote in Briggs' criminal complaint.
Briggs is on administrative leave and banned from all school properties and activities amid the investigation, Superintendent Natasha Adams wrote to students, their families and staff members this week.
“The purpose of this communication is to share information we received today from the Union Township Police Department,” Adams letter states.
“West Clermont High School bowling coach, Kevin Briggs was arrested on allegations that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with at least one former student,” it reads in part.
Counselors will be available to any student who needs support.
“We will continue to support law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Since this is a pending personnel matter which involves students, we are not able to provide any further details at this time," Adams wrote.
“We are deeply troubled and saddened by this news and want to make certain our students are supported during this concerning time. We will have counselors ready to provide support to any students who need assistance. Please contact West Clermont High School at 513-947-7600 if you wish to schedule a meeting with our counseling staff.”
