8-year-old Akron girl shot while riding in a car, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8-year-old child was caught in the crossfire Thursday afternoon. According to Akron Police, a little girl was shot while riding in a car. That girl is fighting for her life at Akron Children’s Hospital. Police tell us she is in critical condition and currently in surgery.
Tim Rogers was napping on his couch when he was suddenly awoken by the sound of gun shots “Bang, bang, bang, bang!” exclaimed Rogers who lives less than a mile from where the shooting happened. "Like 10,12, 15 shots went off. "
At around 1:17 Thursday afternoon Akron Police received multiple 911 calls saying shots were fired on busy part of Copley road.
“There were police cars coming all around,” recalled Rogers. “Walked out there and you could see all the shells from where they were shooting at each other out there in the parking lot down there.”
A few minutes later police say they got another call about an 8-year-old girl who had been brought to a home on Greenwood Avenue. Police say that child was in a car on or near Copley Road around 1 p.m. when she was shot.
“It’s just a shame that an innocent child was there that got caught up in it,” Rogers said. Deszaree White lives in the neighborhood and has a 9-year-old child. She says things like this make her afraid to let her kids play outside.
“I felt sad, scared,” White said. “You know I have a 9-year-old of my own, we play outside, we barbecue, we do things around the neighborhood so it’s heartbreaking and its very scary.”
The girl was rushed to Akron Children’s Hospital after the shooting. Police tell 19 news other kids were also in the car during the time of the shooting but no one else was hurt. White is planning a prayer walk for that little girl Friday night.
“We’re just gonna pray over the city, put good vibes into the atmosphere and just try to bring the west side of Akron back to an equilibrium, to a balanced state so that we get some type of peace around here not only for our families for everybody for our kids, our community because there’s so much going on around here and we wanna feel safe again,” White said.
Police say they are still searching for the person or people involved in the shooting. If you have any information, contact Akron police. Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-334-COPS.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.