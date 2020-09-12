Deputies investigate fatal motorcycle accident in Boone County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened at the intersection of Verona Mudlick Road and Walt Ryan Way Friday.
Deputies say they were dispatched to the intersection around 10 p.m.
Everett E. Hatmaker II, 48, was riding his 2010 Honda Custom Motorcycle west on Verona Mudlick Road near Walt Ryan Way when he went off the roadway, onto the left shoulder, causing him to collide with a fence.
Deputies say Hatmaker was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe that alcohol or speed contributed to the accident.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.