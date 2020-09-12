Lakota students eligible for free meal program starting Wednesday

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -The U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA, announced that they will be providing free meals to all Lakota students starting Wednesday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All students, including those who chose the virtual learning option, will not be charged for the meals.
School officials say those who chose the in-person learning option can receive one breakfast and one lunch.
Students who chose the virtual learning option can receive up to 10 meals through the twice-weekly meal distribution program.
The meals must include at least three of the following items:
- milk
- fruit (or juice for breakfast), grain, meat/meat alternative
- vegetable (available at lunch only).
“We are grateful for the additional assistance for our families who are struggling financially, but didn’t necessarily qualify for the federal free and reduced meal program,” said Craig Hatfield, Lakota’s senior director of business operations, which includes the district’s Child Nutrition program.
“I still caution families who would normally qualify for free and reduced meals to complete the application process so they can continue with the program even after this extension ends,” he continued.
Families must submit their free application by Nov. 1 to extend the eligibility after the Dec. 31 deadline.
