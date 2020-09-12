Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Taylor Mill veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday.
Army Veteran, Edward Eldridge was celebrated with a parade in front of his home in Taylor Mill.
Eldridge turned 100 on September 11th.
His only son Rodney tells FOX19, his father was born in Lee County Kentucky, and moved to Covington in 1942.
He served in the Army for three years at Bowman Field in Louisville and Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Eldridge credits his long life to his healthy habits of walking every day.
“I didn’t smoke cigarettes, I didn’t drink liquor and I tried to exercise. And I give a lot of credit for that. And of course, I give most of the credit to the one in the sky. Cuz without him I would have never made it,” Eldridge said.
Rodney says his father would do 200 push-ups a day until he was 90-years-old, he says it’s a blessing to have his father this long.
Edward Eldridge, says he’s blessed to be part of the greatest generation and blessed to be an American.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.