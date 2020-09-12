New exhibit opened at Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum opened this weekend.
The exhibit is called “All things being Equal” by Hank Willis Thomas.
“This is one of the most amazing exhibitions that I have ever seen at the Museum and we are so excited because Hank Willis Thomas is one of these artists that is so perfectly tuned in to what’s going on today. He’s and activist," Cincinnati Art Museum coordinator Jill Dunne said.
They’ve had this exhibit in the works for several years although it seems like it is perfectly timed for this moment.
“He is obviously a contemporary artist out of New York City. He is creating bold thoughtful works and it’s not just one media," Dunne said.
There are 100 different pieces in two different galleries, it even includes some works that they encourage people to use their flash on their phones.
“This is the first time that we’ve actually had artwork that you will see differently on your phone when you take it with a flash," Dunne said.
The exhibit will be here through November 8th the museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, so be sure to register online for tickets.
“People have really appreciated and have really felt touched by seeing these artworks and being able to experience the wide variety of this artist.”
