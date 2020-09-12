New outdoor dining option in Covington opens this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A new outdoor dining option in Covington opened this weekend.
The concept is called Covington Yard, providing residents a new space to be outside, with shipping containers.
“The concept came about as a festive atmosphere for everybody,” said Covington Yard general manager Michael Hoffert.
The space currently houses Yard Bird, DJANGO Wester Taco and Mr. Bulgogi, providing patrons with a variety of options.
But, there’s more to this space than an outdoor food and drink establishment.
Hoffert says people are welcome to rent the space “You can do after-parties, bachelorette parties are welcome.”
He says they have already been contacted by people wanting to book a wedding.
“So, it’s amazing to see everybody out, especially in this time that we’re going through and to see the look on everyone’s face, it’s just amazing," Hoffert said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.