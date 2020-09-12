Rain and thunder Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight we will see scattered showers and possibly some thunder. Low temps Sunday morning will fall into the upper 60′s.
Expect showers and thunderstorms at times Sunday as a cold front moves through the Ohio Valley.
High pressure and a drier airmass will then settle into the region through the first part of the work week.
Rain and thunder should end Sunday afternoon with high temps in the low 80′s.
Monday and Tuesday both look great with highs in the upper 70′s.
Rain chances return mid-week with even cooler air for arriving for Friday and Saturday.
