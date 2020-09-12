6-vehicle accident on I-275 west near Loveland, several injured

LOVELAND, Ohio (FOX19) -A 6-vehicle accident occurred on I-275 westbound near Loveland Saturday morning, leaving several people injured.
Dispatchers at the Northeast Communications confirm that they received a call about the accident at 9:15 a.m.
Several people were transported to nearby hospitals, said dispatchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown.
The cause of the accident is unclear at this time, dispatchers said.
Several police officers and fire departments were on the scene assisting.
All lanes westbound will be closed until further notice. Drivers should seek an alternative route.
