Bengals fans can’t tailgate but they can still celebrate together
By Drew Amman | September 13, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 8:12 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Even though fans can’t tailgate, there is a great area on Fountain Square to watch the Bengals.

Fans can gather for a watch party with a socially distanced outdoor bar.

Masks are required as you move about the space, but since tailgating is prohibited, this is a great option for fans.

“I think it’s great, a perfect atmosphere, couldn’t ask for anything more being here with the friends, who Dey!" says a Bengals fan.

“Everybody can still together and watch something as a group," says another fan.

