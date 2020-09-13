Bengals fans can’t tailgate but they can still celebrate together

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Even though fans can’t tailgate, there is a great area on Fountain Square to watch the Bengals.
Fans can gather for a watch party with a socially distanced outdoor bar.
Masks are required as you move about the space, but since tailgating is prohibited, this is a great option for fans.
“I think it’s great, a perfect atmosphere, couldn’t ask for anything more being here with the friends, who Dey!" says a Bengals fan.
“Everybody can still together and watch something as a group," says another fan.
