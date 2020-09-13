Burrows first game ends in heartbreaking loss to Chargers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Joe Burrow era begins with a heartbreaking loss.
Burrow, making his NFL debut after being drafted No. 1 overall, drove the Bengals inside the Chargers' five-yard line in the final seconds, but Randy Bullock missed a short, game-tying field goal attempt.
The Chargers beat the Bengals, 16-13, at Paul Brown Stadium.
It appeared Burrow connected with A.J. Green on the go-ahead touchdown with seven seconds remaining, but Green was flagged for offensive pass interference and the Bengals had to settle for the field goal attempt.
“We believe in him,” said head coach Zac Taylor, “It verified what we already knew.”
Burrow finished with 193 passing yards and scored the Bengals only touchdown on a first-half 23-yard run.
The Bengals next play Thursday night at Cleveland.
