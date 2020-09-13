Hundreds gathered at rally for President Trump in Ross Township Sunday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hundreds gathered at a rally for President Trump in Ross Township Sunday.
The “Butler County Support President Trump Rally” began at 4 p.m. at Big Bulls Roadhouse.
According to the rally’s event page, table prices ranged from $400-$1500.
Supporters, many of whom were decked out in Make American Great Again gear, praised the event’s turnout and called the rally a very patriotic time.
Butler Country Sherriff Richard K. Jones spoke at the rally to great response.
“We got the best president in our country than we’ve ever had. Better more powerful than Ronald Reagan," said Jones.
Member of the Ohio House of Representative Sara Carruthers also spoke to the crowd of over three hundred.
“Hey everybody I’m so glad to see so many Trump supporters in this area. Can I hear one more for more years? Four more years, four more years. Come on, four more years," Carruthers said.
“We’re all just here supporting Donald Trump I mean he’s been a great president for 3.5 and hopefully another 4.5 more years. 8 years total. I like all his policies," said attendee John Schroeder.
“He cares more about America then he does people’s opinions so Trump 2020," Shroeder said.
“We finally have somebody leading our country who does what he says and that’s important to the American people," says Shroeder.
“We’re Butler County, we’re Ross, Ohio, we’re Cincinnati. This is us, this is who we are. I mean it’s America and we love our country," attendee John Barnhill said.
