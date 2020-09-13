Motorcyclists gather Sunday for 9/11 memorial ‘ride and drive’

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A large group of motorcyclists gathered Sunday for a 9/11 memorial ‘ride and drive.’
The “Never Forget 9/11 Ride & Drive” began at the Eastgate Mall and circled around the 275 interstate loop.
The event was organized by United We Stand for America.
Escorted by police, the ride began at noon and traveled the loop through Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
The ride ended back at the Eastgate Mall 1.5 hours later.
Organizers say their mission was to, “say thank you to all those that protect us on a daily basis and let them know we appreciate their service and sacrifices they make in the name of freedom.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.