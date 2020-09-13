A pleasant start to the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Overnight skies will clear out and by morning low temps will fall into the mid to upper 50′s.
High pressure building into the region will give us a very nice start to the week.
After some patchy fog Monday morning, we will see sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70′s.
Tuesday looks much the same but with a morning low in the low to mid 50′s.
By mid-week some of the moisture from the remnants of “Sally” will provide for the chance of a shower from Wednesday through Thursday.
Even cooler air will enter the region into the upcoming weekend with high temps in the upper 60′s and low 70′s.
