Second Sunday sidewalk fair returns to OTR this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Second Sunday sidewalk fair returned to OTR this weekend.
“It’s a celebration showcasing our local businesses and encouraging Cincinnati’s culture,” said executive director of OTR Chamber of Commerce Kelly Adamson.
Adams says one of the goals of this event is to make OTR a more diverse business district.
“Some of our brick and mortar businesses are pairing up with a local pop-up vendor with entrepreneurs of color, LGBTQ, woman and people with disabilities so we are saying come and you can have this mentorship.”
Merchants and vendors set up on the sidewalk outside their storefronts to transform the neighborhood into a socially distant sidewalk fair
“So, you’ll walk about and see sidewalk sales you’ll see some buskers with Cincinnati music accelerators," Adams said.
The walkable market features over 50 participating brick and mortar shops in partnership with a diverse array of 41 pop up shops and local musicians.
“We are really using this event to showcase some of our best local artists in conjunction with our small businesses as well," Adams said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.