Assistant Cincinnati police chief gets new job in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (FOX19/AP) - A 30-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department has been named as the new police chief of Virginia Beach.
Paul Neudigate is currently assistant chief and commander of the patrol bureau in Cincinnati. He will begin his job in Virginia Beach on Oct. 14. Neudigate will succeed former police Chief Jim Cervera, who retired in May.
He was selected by Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney. Duhaney resigned as Cincinnati City Manager in June.
"Paul is a consummate professional whose experience, community orientation, emotional intelligence and progressive policing philosophy made him the right choice to lead the Virginia Beach Police Department, Duhaney said.
Duhaney says the search for a new police chief was already closed before he was named city manager, but the staff held up the process so he could be part of it.
“I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected as next police chief for the City of Virginia Beach. The police department is well-regarded nationally and I know that comes from strong leadership, principled officers and experienced support staff who make it their mission to serve the community effectively and professionally,” Neudigate said.
He is the recipient of the Medal of Valor from the Cincinnati Police Department, the Cincinnati City Manager’s Award for Innovative Government, and the Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing.
