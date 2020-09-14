Beshear announces over a million COVID-19 tests administered in Ky., 342 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided another daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic within the commonwealth Monday afternoon.
Beshear started Monday’s update talking about a new announcement for more than $3.8 million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 12 Northern Kentucky local governments.
“What this helps us do is make sure that the budgets of our local governments can be as healthy as possible," Beshear said. “That they can be as whole as they can after battling COVID-19 and as we move into the next phase of our fight against this virus, ensure that they are there with us with the ability to push hard on a local level.”
These funds will cover multiple expenses including medical supplies, payroll expenses, PPE, quarantine costs, and more.
Beshear announced 342 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, with 54 of those cases as kids aged 18 or under. As of Monday afternoon, there have been 57,282 total cases within the commonwealth.
The governor also mentioned Kentucky is now reporting a 4.17 positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average.
Five additional deaths were confirmed on Monday’s update, with the state now at 1,065 total deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Beshear said that over a million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky, with 1,020,070 reported as of Monday afternoon.
“That is pretty exciting,” Beshear said. “I remember when we didn’t have COVID tests, the original set had issues with them. I remember when everyday we had to tell you unless you were sick not to get one. That is not where we are in Kentucky right now.”
In an education update, Beshear mentioned there would not be any further guidance for in-person or virtual learning past the current recommendation for September 28. Districts will be able to make their own decisions on reopening plans based on the new data revealed.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner did suggest that schools should keep an eye on their county and continuing virtual learning if case levels increased.
Parents and guardians will be required to announce to schools within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID-19.
Other information on COVID-19 cases given Monday is listed below (numbers last updated in Friday’s report):
Long-Term Care Facilities:
- 30 new resident cases
- 27 new staff cases
Childcare Facilities:
- 5 new staff cases
- 5 new children cases
Schools:
- 10 new student cases
- 2 new faculty/staff cases
Universities:
- 119 new student cases
- 0 new faculty/staff cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
