Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announces 7 free streamed concerts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops announced seven live from Music Hall concerts to be streamed for free in lieu of live, in-person performances.
The concerts are being recorded at Cincinnati Music Hall and will be broadcast throughout the fall on Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
The programs will be free on the orchestra’s website and social media channels and will also be simulcast downtown on large screens in Fountain Square and Washington Park.
“We are living through challenging times, but music has the ability to elevate us, heals us and unite us,” Director Louis Langrée said in a news release. “We have chosen repertoire this fall that reflects our current sensitivities and sensibilities and we have invited guest artists who are not only great musicians but important voices in our collective consciousness.”
In addition to its virtual presence, the CSO and Pops are increasing their schedule of neighborhood and community events with the expansion of CSO In Your Neighborhood, pop-up concerts throughout Greater Cincinnati featuring small ensembles of CSO musicians.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.