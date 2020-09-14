A clear and cool night, a nice tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures for Cincinnati today, based on preliminary data, have been 60° and 77°. With a nice breeze and low humidity the day has been very comfortable.
Tuesday will be very close to the same but Wednesday a few showers could develop from the remnants of Hurricane Sally far to the south.
After Sally is far too the east nice weather will continue and it looks dry into the middle of next week at least.
Gardens and lawns are dry and to prep them for the winter months ahead it is probably a good idea to water.
The weekend will be dry with cool mornings, both Saturday and Sunday dropping into the 40s. There is a slight warm up for next week but temperatures will warm to only near normal.
