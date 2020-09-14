Coroner confirms identity of John Doe from 1997

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix has confirmed the identity of a John Doe from 1997.
On Sunday, May 18, 1997, the coroner responded to a call from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office regarding a human body found in the Great Miami River floating south of the Horseshoe Dam in the Canal.
The body was that of a white male approximately 5′10″ in height, around 130 to 150 pounds and in a state of severe decomposition.
The identity of the person remained unknown for over 23 years.
In late 2018, Butler County Coroner’s Investigator William E. Havens took over the cold case.
Working with the DNA Doe Project and using Forensic Genealogy technology, the coroner’s office was able to identity this individual as Larry Joe Porter. He was 44-years-old at the time of his death and a resident of Dayton.
According to the coroner, injuries noted at autopsy are consistent with a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. However, the cause and manner of death remain undetermined.
Porter’s family has requested their privacy be respected at this time.
“I am proud of the work done by the Coroner’s Office and the continued commitment which led to resolution of this long-standing case. We are grateful to have finally identified Mr. Porter and reunited him with his family," Mannix said in a news release.
If anyone has information regarding Porter, you’re asked to contact Detective Joe Ventre at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1239.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.